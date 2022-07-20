Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $122.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 3.6 %

LECO opened at $126.49 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,181,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

