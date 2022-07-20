Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 20th (1COV, AC, ADV, AFX, ALGN, ALO, AP.UN, ASML, AX.UN, BBD.B)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.40) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from C$25.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($157.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $438.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €630.00 ($636.36) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($707.07) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.50 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.60 to C$3.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.25 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$2.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$17.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €16.90 ($17.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.25 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.25 ($10.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($19.19) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £134 ($160.19) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00.

Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$17.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €42.00 ($42.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$115.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €66.00 ($66.67) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €27.00 ($27.27) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$15.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$13.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$7.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$19.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$16.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.54) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €12.20 ($12.32) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $635.00 to $645.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €66.00 ($66.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $361.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.40. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from C$71.00 to C$67.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($32.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($232.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

