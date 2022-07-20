Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 20th (1COV, AC, ADV, AFX, ALGN, ALO, AP.UN, ASML, AX.UN, BBD.B)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.40) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from C$25.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($157.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $438.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €630.00 ($636.36) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($707.07) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.50 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.60 to C$3.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.25 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$2.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$17.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €16.90 ($17.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.25 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.25 ($10.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($19.19) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £134 ($160.19) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00.

Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$17.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €42.00 ($42.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$115.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €66.00 ($66.67) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €27.00 ($27.27) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$15.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$13.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$7.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$19.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$16.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.54) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €12.20 ($12.32) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $635.00 to $645.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €66.00 ($66.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $361.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.40. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from C$71.00 to C$67.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($32.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($232.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.