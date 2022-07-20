StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.