StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $910,377.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Genocea Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences

In other news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock valued at $781,461. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

