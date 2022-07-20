StockNews.com Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 1,435,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

