StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

AEMD stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

