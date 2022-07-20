StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $180.16. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

