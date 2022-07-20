StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

JVA stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

