StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.00 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

