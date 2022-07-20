StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.38 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.
