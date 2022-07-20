StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.75. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.
