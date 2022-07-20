StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.75. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Graham by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 120,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Graham by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

