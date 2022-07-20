StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

