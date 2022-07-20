StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEBK opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

