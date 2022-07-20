StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Trading Down 0.7 %

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

