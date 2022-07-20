StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SAL opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
