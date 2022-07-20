StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Stock Performance
TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18.
TCF Financial Company Profile
