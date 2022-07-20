StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $1,260,900.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,823,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,183. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

