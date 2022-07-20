StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $1,260,900.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,823,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,183. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of StoneX Group
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.