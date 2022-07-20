StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVAUF stock remained flat at $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

