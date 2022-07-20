Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.