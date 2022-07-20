Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 351,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.