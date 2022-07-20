SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops One Day Volume of $12.07 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $59.22 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002533 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

