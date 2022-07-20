Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

In related news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $31,713.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,676,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

