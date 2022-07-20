SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Nkarta stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $457.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.92.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

