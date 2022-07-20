SVB Leerink Lowers Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target to $6.00

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s previous close.

Centogene Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Centogene has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Centogene worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

