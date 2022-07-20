Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 357.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 171,755 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

