Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.70. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

