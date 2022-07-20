Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
