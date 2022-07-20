Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $87.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.