Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.61. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.