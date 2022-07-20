TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Large Volume Increase

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 320,140 shares.The stock last traded at $21.02 and had previously closed at $19.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

TaskUs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1,057.8% during the 4th quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 176,330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in TaskUs by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

