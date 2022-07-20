Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 5,738,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,676. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.
Teck Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.
Institutional Trading of Teck Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.
Read More
