Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:TDOC opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 65.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.