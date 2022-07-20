Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.
Teladoc Health Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:TDOC opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 65.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.