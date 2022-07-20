Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.36

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 138908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Telenor ASA Dividend Announcement

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.