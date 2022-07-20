Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

