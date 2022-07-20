Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $748.13. 342,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $861.26. The company has a market cap of $775.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

