TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.93.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.