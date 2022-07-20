TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.93.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

