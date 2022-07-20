Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,898 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

