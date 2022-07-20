Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,206,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,812. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

