Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,153 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

