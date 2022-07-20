Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $120,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 52,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

