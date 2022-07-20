Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.57.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.