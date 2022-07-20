The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,384,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

