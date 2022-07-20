The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 118,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,965,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $268.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

