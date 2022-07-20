The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 1,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

