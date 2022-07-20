The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) to Neutral

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SICRF opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

