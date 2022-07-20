The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $318.05 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.