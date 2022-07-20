The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.34. 112,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,768. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.08. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

