The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.26

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $16.36. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The National Security Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of -0.43.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

The National Security Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The National Security Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.