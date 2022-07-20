The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.26

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $16.36. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of -0.43.
The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 1.92%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.
