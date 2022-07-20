The Transfer Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $318.52 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00012808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $318.52 million and approximately $303,854.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

