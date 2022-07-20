TheStreet Lowers Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $12.68 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,083 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 54,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

